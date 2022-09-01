Be prepared for another busy Labor Day weekend at Charlotte Douglas

CLT said around 315,000 passengers are expected to fly through and from the airport.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport is reminding travelers this weekend to prepare for a busy few days at the airport.

According to CLT, around 315,000 passengers are expected to fly through and from the airport.

By comparison, the airport welcomed around 330,000 passengers on Labor Day weekend 2019 (pre-COVID), CLT said. The largest crowds are expected to arrive Thursday and Friday, Sept. 2 with approximately 80,000 passengers each day.

If traveling this holiday, remember to arrive early. TSA recommends passengers be in line at the airline check-in counter or security screening area at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight.

Parking lots and decks will fill fast. To guarantee the availability of preferred parking options and for the best rates, visit parkCLT.com or the CLT Airport app to book official Airport parking online. Same-day booking is limited for all products, with a minimum of six hours in advance.

Passengers who do not book online are strongly encouraged to check parking availability on the CLT real-time parking map or call 704.359.5555 for the latest parking conditions.

TIPS FOR NAVIGATING THE AIRPORT

New Concession Debuts

Last week, CommonSpace opened on the D/E Connector, across from The Plaza. The eatery offers craft cocktails along with locally roasted Counter Culture Coffee (a coffee brand founded in North Carolina). CommonSpace also sells locally baked pastries, scones and croissants (locally sourced from Neomonde Bakery in Morrisville, N.C.) in addition to fresh handmade sandwiches.

CLT safety measures remain in place with housekeeping and Airport staff regularly conducting daily cleanings and nightly deep cleanings in the Airport’s terminal and on buses. Visit Stay Safe, Travel Safe web page for additional information.

Face masks are no longer required at the Airport, but they are still available at the TSA checkpoint podiums, the Airport Information Desk in Ticketing and the Visitor Info Center in Baggage Claim for those who want to wear one while traveling.

Travelers can see real-time security wait times at each checkpoint, including Standard and TSA PreCheck® lines on cltairport.com or on the Airport app, which is available through the App Store or on Google Play. Wait times can change frequently. Remember to check often.

Passengers who are blind or have low vision can access Aira, the visual interpreting service, for free while at CLT. The Aira app connects passengers with a live Aira agent who can visually interpret their surroundings via the user’s smartphone camera.

As a reminder, please be patient and courteous. Airport employees are working hard to make your travel experience simple, safe and enjoyable.

