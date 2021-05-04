Airlines hopeful new CDC guidelines will be incentive to get COVID-19 vaccine

As millions of people become eligible and take the COVID-19 vaccine, airlines are hopeful the CDC's softer restrictions will be an incentive to get the shot.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Health officials across the Carolinas are keeping an eye on the recent travel rush that's happening across the country as millions of Americans head out for spring break.

Huge crowds were seen at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, even before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) eased restrictions for people who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Those new guidelines gave the green light to fully vaccinated Americans to safely fly, as long as they follow a few precautions, such as wear masks in public spaces and practice social distancing.

At Charlotte Douglas, hundreds of people were preparing to board their flights Monday for vacation. Their destinations included Florida and California during what many industry experts believe will be the busiest travel week in the U.S. since the pandemic began.

"You see, I'm dressed for Florida," said one man. "I'm excited."

Another group of about eight were also flying to Florida for a spring break trip with friends.

The CDC says fully vaccinated people do not need to get tested for COVID-19 before or after air travel. Those people also don't need to quarantine for travel, but as it stands now, that's less than 80% of Americans who have taken the shot, as it takes two weeks for someone to become fully vaccinated for the virus.

Airlines are hoping these new rules are an incentive for more people to get vaccinated before making vacation plans.

"I think that's a great way to encourage people to get it," a woman at the airport said. "I think if people are vaccinated, that's great."