The Charlotte Douglas Airport says the holiday rush is on

Charlotte's largest carrier, American Airlines say they are projecting for today to be the second busiest travel day of the season.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport says they're preparing for the holiday crowds for the remainder of the month.

As they prepare for thousands of extra fliers, they’re encouraging gun owners to double-check their bags.

This comes after Charlotte Douglas hit a record high for firearms found at security checkpoints with 115 so far this year.

MORE NEWS: You can once again fly nonstop from Charlotte to Paris on American Airlines

They’re also encouraging travelers to get to the airport early because with holiday crowds come longer lines and longer wait times at security checkpoints.

They say they will keep extra staff available to keep things running as smoothly as possible.

The Charlotte Douglass airport says they’re expecting the surge to continue into the new year with the only slow days being Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year's Eve.

Contact Tradesha Woodard at twoodard1@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

MORE ON WCNC

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.