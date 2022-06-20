Travel headache: Dozens of flights delayed or canceled at Charlotte airport Monday

More than 50 flights were delayed at Charlotte Douglas Monday as passengers continue to deal with canceled flights nationwide.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport were delayed or canceled Monday, as passengers continue to deal with travel headaches across the U.S.

As of 10:15 a.m., 56 flights were delayed at Charlotte, with 11 cancellations. Most flights impacted were American Airlines, which has 38 delays and 8 cancellations, according to the flight-tracking website Flight Aware.

While some passengers were stranded at the airport for over 24 hours, others were able to avoid the delays with an on-time itinerary. Carol Sturgis made it back home to Charlotte without any issues after a weekend with family in Phoenix.

"I had no problems at all," Sturgis said. "It went very well. I heard about all the others, but not me, I was very lucky."

Liliana Holmes said she was stuck at Charlotte Douglas for over 24 hours on her way home to Louisiana from Boston. Because of her age, Holmes had no option other than to spend the night in the terminal.

"I just stayed and kind of walked down the halls," Holmes said. "I couldn't get a blanket or a pillow. Nobody would give me one, and all the stores were closed, so I couldn't buy one."

Holmes' story was similar to thousands of others over Father's Day weekend. More than 1,900 flights were delayed or canceled since Thursday, including hundreds of connecting flights in Charlotte. This caused travelers to miss part or all of their weekend plans, with many folks spending at least one night at the airport.

Charlotte wasn't the only airport affected. Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport also had multiple cancellations over the weekend. The majority of the Atlanta delays were through Delta.

Airlines said the delays and cancellations were caused by weather issues and in some cases, a lack of staffing.

