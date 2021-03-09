Thousands of passengers expected to pass through Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Here's what you should know

The airport is expecting more than 200,000 passengers to pass through CLT over the holiday weekend.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) is expecting more than 200,000 people to pass through this Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6.

According to a news release, the biggest crowds going through checkpoints at CLT are expected Sept. 3, with around 27,800 people, and Sept. 6, with more than 24,000 travelers. These numbers are close to pre-pandemic Labor Day 2019 stats when CLT saw between 28,000 and 31,000 daily local customers traveling from CLT.

Airport officials are encouraging passengers to be in line at CLT security checkpoints three hours before their departure time. Passengers may experience longer than normal lines at security checkpoints and concessions due to a nationwide labor shortage, according to a news release.

The busiest times at security checkpoints are expected to be from 5:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Labor Day weekend holiday comes as COVID-19 metrics across North Carolina and the country are on the rise as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

Labor Day travel begins tomorrow at CLT with more than 27,000 local passengers expected to begin their holiday trip from Charlotte Douglas. Check out what you can expect at https://t.co/Cs3nq3oQ2K pic.twitter.com/otDdpH6Htp — CLT Airport (@CLTAirport) September 2, 2021

“Given where we are with disease transmission right now, we would say that people need to take their own, these risks into their own consideration as they think about traveling,” CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.

Walensky said people who are fully vaccinated and wear a mask can travel, but that’s not the CDC’s recommendation for everyone.

“First and foremost, if you are unvaccinated, we would recommend not traveling," Walensky said.

The CDC is urging vaccinated travelers to encourage unvaccinated loved ones to get their shot this holiday weekend.

“Talk with family and friends who are still unvaccinated about the benefits of the vaccine and consider taking them to get vaccinated over the long holiday weekend,” Walensky added.

