Charlotte airport's experience getting better, report finds

CLT ranks about average in experience among mega airports per JD Power.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new study by JD Power showed traveler satisfaction at Charlotte-Douglas International Airport has improved slightly this year. Its score is up four points from 768 to 772 out of 1,000 points, and customers are seeing the difference.

WCNC Charlotte reporter Austin Walker spoke with travelers Saturday, with most offering their own grade on a scale of one to 10. The numbers were all over the place, but most said the experience at the Charlotte airport has the potential to be a perfect 10. Some said over time, they've seen things get better.

There are three major categories considered in the rankings:

Improvements and upgrades

Food, beverage, and retail offerings

Baggage claim

The data showed CLT sits at about average for the mega airports. Mega airports are described as an airport that sees at least 33 million passengers a year. Other mega airports include Denver International and Orlando International.

The airport has undergone several improvements, something factored into the score, and it has led to a five-star experience for some travelers.

The study also found overall customer satisfaction in North American airports increased by three points to 780 this year, despite record passengers, crowded terminals, and flight delays and cancelations.