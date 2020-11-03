CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring break is here for many families across the Charlotte area. With concerns over the coronavirus mounting, many people are left with a difficult decision – go on vacation, change plans or cancel them altogether.

Right now there’s a lot of anxiety among travelers and specifically two groups, anyone with plans to travel to Italy where there is currently an outbreak, and people planning to go on a cruise.

"We are in very unchartered, unprecedented territory,” CEO of Gifted Travel Network Vanessa McGovern said. “It’s more of a short-term panic, especially right now with the height of spring break.”

McGovern says the entire travel industry is affected by the growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus.

“It’s affecting airlines, cruise lines, tour operators, ground operators, and car transportation companies,” McGovern said.

RELATED: Airports and airlines doing deep cleanings amid coronavirus concerns

The Global Business Travel Association says canceled trips could cost the travel industry $560 billion this year. On the consumer side, people without insurance who have to cancel could be out thousands.

McGovern says whether you book with a travel agent or not, trip insurance is a must.

“You insure your home, you insure your car, you insure your valuables, and your vacation investment is right up there,” McGovern said.

Later in March, McGovern is going to Paris for a river cruise along with ten other travel advisors. She hopes keeping their plans will send a message to customers.

“Watching us travel sends reassurance that if they’re feeling intuitively that they should still take their trip, they will continue to take their trip,” McGovern said.

McGovern says cruise lines and tour companies are changing their policies and waivers daily, so unless you have a cancellation deadline comping up, it’s best to hold off and keep an eye on travel advisories.

MORE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE:

CMS suspending all travel due to coronavirus concerns

Coronavirus caution not stopping St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, other events in the Queen City

SAFE HAVEN: Panthers' Chris Smith pushing for new hazard light safety after tragic accident

'Sorry, sir. I've got to take your car' | Disabled veteran says suspect apologized while carjacking him