Delta launches more service from Boston to Charlotte, adds seasonal routes to the Carolinas

Smaller regional jets will carry passengers from Beantown to the Queen City.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Delta Airlines says travelers looking to find something new in the Queen City will soon be coming in from Beantown.

The company announced Friday new service routes from Boston to Charlotte would be opening on October 4. Three times a day, passenger's at Boston Logan International Airport will be able to fly to Charlotte Douglas International Airport aboard an Embraer 175 regional jet. Up to 70 passengers can hop aboard the plane per flight.

Expansion to Charlotte isn't the only way Bostonians can check out the Carolinas either; Delta already launched seasonal service this summer to different destinations, including some along the Carolina coast. May 8 saw the launch of Saturday service from Boston to Hilton Head Island Airport in South Carolina. That same day, weekend service from Boston to Myrtle Beach International Airport also began, along with Saturday service to Savannah/Hilton Head Airport, offering multiple ways to get to warmer beaches. Also launched on May 8 was service from Boston to Norfolk International Airport in Virginia, offering a gateway to North Carolina's Outer Banks.