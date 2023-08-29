11 passengers hospitalized after international Delta flight to Atlanta caught in major turbulence

The flight landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

ATLANTA — Eleven people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday after experiencing "severe turbulence" before safely landing in Atlanta Tuesday, according to Delta Air Lines.

Delta Care Team members are working to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 after the flight, which departed from Milan, Italy, landed at Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta International Airport. None of the injuries sustained in the turbulence were life-threatening.

Ten flight attendants and four pilots were on board along with 151 passengers, according to the airline. Delta Air Lines did not clarify if the 11 people hurt during the turbulence were all flight passengers.

A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration said the crew reported the turbulence about 40 miles northeast of the airport. Flight records show the Airbus A350 departed at a later time than planned. The FAA reassured that the flight landed safely and added that it is investigating.

U.S. Customs Border Patrol ensured passengers who needed medical attention were appropriately cleared to continue. Delta agents are now providing accommodations, food and re-booking for customers who were not hurt, according to a statement from the airline.

"Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries," Delta said in a prepared statement. "We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to (the) hospital."