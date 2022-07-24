Delta plane headed to Atlanta clips second plane in Miami

MIAMI — Two Delta Air Lines planes leaving the Miami International Airport clipped each other Sunday; one was headed to Atlanta, according to a spokesperson with the airline.
Delta flight 1654 was leaving Miami for Atlanta when it made minor, low-speed contact with Delta flight 2911, which was heading towards Boston, Maria Moraitakis, a spokesperson with Delta, said on Sunday.
Customers and crew were able to get off the plane "safely and normally," they said. They placed customers on a new aircraft and sent them on their way. The airline said maintenance crews are accessing any damage to the planes.
Read the full statement from Delta Airlines below:
We apologize to our customers for the inconvenience and delay in their travel plans following minor, low-speed contact of Delta flight 2911 with Delta flight 1654. All customers and crew members deplaned safely and normally. Maintenance teams are evaluating the condition of the aircraft and customers have been re-accommodated on new aircraft onto their destinations.