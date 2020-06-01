CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A heads up for travelers planning to go to Charlotte Douglas International Airport -- major changes are in store as construction gets started on a $600 million lobby expansion.

Starting Monday, you can expect door and parking lot closures.

Doors 1 and 2 on the upper and lower levels will close for about two years. Meanwhile, doors 3 and 4 will remain open. Curbside drop-off won’t change for Zones 1 through 4.

The Daily North parking lot will also be closed.

Right now, the lobby is meant to accommodate 2.8 million people. But last year, 12.5 million people traveled through.

Airport officials say the new project is necessary for Charlotte's growth.

RELATED: Charlotte airport officials break ground on lobby expansion

Security checkpoints will be made larger and more efficient. Charlotte Douglas is also adding overhead pedestrian bridges.

Airport officials say signs and staff will help passengers navigate the changes. Also to give yourself extra time when planning to travel.

MORE ON WCNC: