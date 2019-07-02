BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Would you like to fly the world for free, documenting your travels for your adoring Instagram fans - and your sponsoring airline?

Then this Southwest contest might be for you.

The airline is seeking "travel storytellers" for a contest they're calling "Southwest's Next Great Storyteller Search." The contest describes ideal candidates as social influencers who will "travel with us and create compelling content that will inspire others to create their own travel stories."

The grand prize winner will receive 24 one-way e-passes on Southwest. The first prize is 12, second prize is six, and third and fourth prize winners will receive gift cards and rewards.

To enter, contestants can follow @southwestair on Instagram and share a photo and caption that tells a travel story with Southwest, tagging the Southwest account and using #SouthwestStorytellers and #Contest in the post by Feb. 24, 2019.

The top 100 will be notified by or around March 11. They'll then fill out a survey, and 10 finalists will complete a challenge to create travel content in their home city.

Learn more about the contest and enter here.