Experts warn of rental car shortage heading into summer travel season

According to CheapCarRental.net, rental car rates across the U.S. are, on average, about 30% higher than average rental car rates from May 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel experts are warning about a car rental shortage this summer as people return to taking vacations.

According to a survey from CheapCarRental.net, Charlotte’s airport came in as the number 25 most expensive place to rent a car this spring out of 100 listed, with an average rate of $476 dollars per seven-day week.

"I've never seen anything like this,” said Christopher Elliott, a columnist for the Washington Post and chief advocacy officer for Elliott Advocacy. “This is a once in a generation, maybe even a historic shortage of rental cars that we have."

Car rentals are in demand as travel picks up across the U.S. and the nation emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the pandemic, the car rental companies downsized their fleets so they sold off a lot of their cars thinking that this was the end basically, and it wasn't the end,” said Elliott. “And so when demand came back, people started renting cars, and guess what? There were no cars."

Elliott said a chip shortage is also factoring into car rental companies not being able to restock their fleet.

WCNC Charlotte searched the Internet for car rentals in Charlotte without being able to find any immediate inventory Wednesday evening.

Travelers WCNC spoke to at Charlotte Douglas International Airport report paying higher prices.

"Since the virus, I think everything is inflation,” said Kim Osorio, who rented a car to drive to South Carolina. “It's COVID inflation so things were a little higher than expected.”

Claudine Segree, a resident from Matthews, said she didn’t realize renting a car would be such a headache and couldn’t find any local rental options outside the airport.

“Everywhere is saying you have to go to the airport,” Segree said.

People who have been able to secure car rental reservations urge others to book early.

"Try not to wait till the last minute because if you wait till the last minute, there is a chance that you won't be able to get a car at all,” Osorio said. “Or if you get one, it might not be what you want."

With summer travel taking off and the Fourth of July coming up, Elliott offers this piece of advice: "If you have not booked your rental car yet, do it now, turn the TV off and book your car now."

If you’re not able to get a rental car reservation, Elliott suggests looking into car-sharing options, mass transit, or biking and scootering availability wherever you go.