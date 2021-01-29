Flights delayed at CLT airport after closing tower for 'a deep cleaning'

Charlotte Douglas said the FAA closed the tower for a deep cleaning after confirming a control tower personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Douglas International Airport experienced some big delays at Charlotte Tower Friday evening.

According to the FAA, there was a "Traffic Management Program" in effect for planes arriving at Charlotte Douglas. Some of the arriving flights were delayed by about an hour.

The airport said the FAA closed the tower for a deep cleaning after confirming a control tower personnel tested positive for COVID-19. After cleaning was completed normal operations resumed around 4:30 p.m.

Charlotte Douglas Airport said they worked closely with partners. Passengers were advised to check with the airlines regarding the status of their flights. The airport said it will take some time for delays to clear up.