Did you travel for Thanksgiving? The CDC said you should get tested, but not immediately

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There's a growing concern as airports like Charlotte Douglas International Airport see big crowds and little social distancing.

Groups of people were seen traveling after many people defied warnings and pleas not to travel or gather this Thanksgiving holiday.

"If you're not sick or feeling well you should be able to go out and spend time with your family," Las Vegas traveler Connor Craven said.

Charlotte Douglas airport officials said the busiest day of travel during the Thanksgiving holiday was expected to be Sunday, with 22,000 passengers starting their travel from the Queen City.

"It's a little uncomfortable being so close to so many people," traveler Kylie Simms said.

Tuesday and Wednesday were also high traffic days, with around 17,000 passengers leaving Charlotte, which doesn't include the "tens of thousands" of people flying through the airport with connecting flights.

Now there are new fears that all this travel will drive up already rising COVID-19 numbers.

"It's really not safe for people to travel because it's getting worse," airport employee Jade May said.

Expected travel numbers are down a bit from last year, but not nearly where it would be if people listened to CDC guidance and health officials going into the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airlines and the airport itself have been ramping up sanitization, with spray cleaning in every terminal and more. Still, health officials have said travelers should assume they've been infected, urging people to get a COVID test.

The CDC recommends if you traveled, to get tested three to five days after returning, and to stay home for seven full days -- even if you test negative.

"I was a little bit nervous but I made sure I got checked and tested before I left and when I get back home I'll make sure I get tested again," Pittsburgh traveler Ariana said.