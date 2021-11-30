Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are all behind us. If you have any money left to spend, Travel Tuesday is one of the best days to book a trip.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel Tuesday first began in 2017. Since then, airlines and major travel providers have jumped on board to offer deals.

Julie Ramhold, a consumer analyst with dealnews.com, said you can expect to see all sorts of travel deals this Travel Tuesday.

"The biggest deals for Travel Tuesday are going to be things like flights and hotels and rental cars, but also there's some chances for some last-minute cruise deals," Ramhold said. "We can expect to see discounts around 40% off depending on where you're shopping.”

However, if you're still looking for flights for the holidays, you might not get so lucky.

“The big thing with these kinds of offers is that blackout dates can be a problem," Ramhold said. " And of course, blackout dates are when travel is at its peak. So if you are looking for holiday flights, there's a really good chance that even if you do find a great deal, it might not be applicable for that time.”

Ramhold said the key is to be flexible.

“You may be able to find sort of a holiday adjacent flight for a really good price," she said. "As long as you're sort of flexible and open to traveling before or after the holidays, depending on when you actually need to, obviously, then you might be able to find a pretty good deal."

If you want to head somewhere warm for the holidays, Ramhold said a cruise may be your best bet.

“We do tend to see last-minute cruises pop up for warmer destinations," She said. "I think a lot of people are just like it's too cold. I need to feel the sun on my skin again."

Finding the best deal though will take some digging on your part though. Sometimes the airlines or cruise lines themselves offer the best deals. Other times it's a third-party site like Hopper or Expedia.

“This is the tedious part about Travel Tuesday," Ramhold said. "If you kind of check on the online travel agencies, or vice versa first, and you're not seeing what you're hoping to find, you know, check the other one because there's bound to be some good deals out there, you just may kind of have to hunt for them a little bit”

Ramhold said with the pandemic and the omicron variant looming, make sure to read the fine print when you book so you know what will happen if you need to change or cancel your flight.

