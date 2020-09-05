Lime relaunching, offering frontline workers free rides

Scooters will be deployed Uptown and in the South End.

Lime announced they are relaunching scooters in Charlotte, offering free rides to frontline workers.

Lime will start with a limited fleet of 50 scooters deployed on sidewalks. The relaunch Saturday is to support essential travel during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Lime says the relaunch is part of a Lime Aid program, which offers healthcare and emergency workers free-riders of up to 30 minutes to help them commute to work while avoiding contact with others. Health and emergency workers can sign up for the program using click HERE.

Scooters will be deployed Uptown and in the South End. Fleet size and deployment may adjust overtime to meet demand in partnership with the City of Charlotte.

"Scooters are a safe way to travel for those looking to socially distance, especially as we move closer to recovering from COVID-19," said Shannon Binns of Sustain Charlotte. "Charlotte should do everything it can to encourage affordable, clean and efficient transportation choices so we can avoid crippling traffic congestion as people return to work."

As Charlotte begins its phased reopening, Lime said residents are encouraged to use scooters as well as they offer a socially distant way of traveling.