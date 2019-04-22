STATESVILLE, N.C. — A search was underway Monday for a missing plane and pilot, according to Statesville Police.

Statesville Regional Airport manager John Ferguson confirmed that the missing plane crashed in Rowan County, and the pilot has died. No other injuries were reported.

Rowan County Emergency Management received a call after the plane was spotted. Ferguson confirmed it was the missing plane that took off from Statesville Monday morning.

Investigators said a plane departed from the Statesville Regional Airport around 9 a.m. headed toward Twin Lakes Airport in Davie County.

The owner, who let another person fly the plane, drove to Twin Lakes to pick up the pilot. But no plane had landed when the owner arrived at the airport.

The flight usually takes about 15 minutes.

Police said the owner's friends were searching for the plane, and Civil Air Patrol had been activated as well.

"Due to the facts surrounding this incident, this plane is not considered stolen," police said.

There was a mix of first responders and friends of the pilot at the command center as the Rowan County Fire Marshall gave updates on the fatal plane crash.

Rowan County Fire Marshall Deborah Horne said the plane involved in the fatal crash was heavily damaged. The pilot was a well-known member of the community. She was getting teary-eyed as she spoke about him.

"He is [a] very special gentleman and very well-known in the community and the local church," Horne said.

Multiple agencies exhausted resources trying to track the plane down. After hours, officials say GPS coordinates from the plane led them to Rowan County. Crews located the plane with heavy damage in a wooded area.

Officials say the pilot was very experienced. Horne said it was a large loss for the community.

"Many of our volunteers go to church with him and have known him for years and so its been very hard on the responders, but that's why they're working even harder than normal to make sure that he's taken care of that the family is taken care of," Horne said. "We have church members here on site to be with family."

POPULAR ON WCNC.COM