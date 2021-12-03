Mount Airy Downtown wins state award for economic recovery

The state commerce department awarded Mount Airy Downtown, Inc. with an award for their Market Street Arts & Entertainment District.

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — Mount Airy is growing up and now the state is taking notice. The North Carolina Department of Commerce gave Mount Airy Downtown, Inc. a Best Economic Recovery Initiative award for their Market Street Arts & Entertainment District.

Every weekend in the fall, downtown Mount Airy closed down Market Street for live music, arts, food and a safe way to get out during the pandemic. It was a way to support small businesses and as Main Street Coordinator Lizzie Morrison said, much more.

"It's no just the small businesses but it really provides some kind of normalcy during this unprecedented time," Morrison said.

Last year the group passed an ordinance through the city council to allow open containers at the event and booked artists and musicians on Market Street. It was certainly a fun event to have three nights a week but Morrison said it truly helped businesses on the stretch when they needed it most.

"We are still in the process of evaluating how the whole program went through the end of November but at the time of submittal [to the department of commerce] Thirsty Souls had reported that their sales were up 42% in the first three weeks of the program versus the prior three weeks," Morrison said. "Then, Groovy Goose reported that their sales were up 30% from the same time last year. So they actually were doing better in 2020 than they did in 2019."

The award was given on March 10th through a virtual presentation in Raleigh. The department focused on groups that were sparking economic recovery and enhancing historical and cultural assets of our state, according to a press release.

Mount Airy's Market Street Arts & Entertainment District joined projects in Belmont, Hendersonville and Morganton to win the economic recovery initiative honor.