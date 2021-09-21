Tour the new Charlotte airport lobby expansion

Charlotte Douglas International Airport has spent $608 million expanding the lobby of the airport terminal.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte got a behind-the-scenes tour of the massive new Terminal Lobby Expansion Project at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday.

The project, which costs $608 million, will change the way air travelers enter the Charlotte airport. In the coming months, visitors will see more room for ticketing and baggage claim. The airport said the ultimate goal is to allow for more flights in and out of Charlotte.

"We need to have the facilities in place for them to be able to do that," Jack Christine, spokesperson for the project, said. "This is critical right now to enhance the customer experience for our local passengers."

The airport said the expansion will match today's demand today and allowed increased capacity for the future. Today, Charlotte's airport is the sixth busiest in the U.S. with 100,000 travelers daily.

The lobby expansion is part of a multi-year, multi-phase project to expand the airport. The lobby expansion broke ground on Dec. 10, 2019, and is scheduled for completion in 2025.

The entire Destination CLT project has plans through 2035.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts