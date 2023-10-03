New Uber additions to ease spring break craze at airports

Ahead of the spring break rush, Uber added some tools to help make the search easier.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spring break travel plans are around the corner. Thousands will be heading out of Charlotte to their destinations, and Charlotte Douglas International Airport already has full parking lots. In response, some worry that heavy congestion at the drop-off will become a nightmare.

For seven years, Uber driver Jerall McShan said when dropping off and picking up at Charlotte Douglas, he's gotten pretty good at 'iSpy.'

“A lot of them will text you, 'I have on a pink jacket,'" McShan said. "Like I can see under there?”

McShan said he's had to navigate through the slew of cars looking for people. Customers, too, are involuntarily playing the game.

“I see a whole bunch of white SUVs but not the one that I want," McShan said.

Ahead of the spring break rush, Uber added some tools to help make the search easier. It rolled out Uber Reserve for larger vehicles and so-called 'walking ETAs.' It's a new feature that will help you plan how long it will take to walk to the baggage claim, so you know when to request your ride.

Even with features, Charlottean April Taborn said the design of drop-off and pick-up makes it all the more challenging,

“Maybe find another designated area for shared riders," Taborn suggested. "It won’t be so confusing.”