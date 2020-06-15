Have a vacation in North Myrtle Beach soon? Some businesses are closing again amid coronavirus concerns

Some restaurants have announced a temporary closure due to COVID-19 infections involving staff.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Myrtle Beach -- and its surrounding areas -- is a popular summertime vacation destination for Northeast Ohio families.

If you have plans to visit that part of the state anytime soon, a handful of restaurants in the area have decided to temporarily close due to coronavirus concerns -- some involving their staff. These closures come as South Carolina reached a new record high for daily coronavirus cases on Sunday, according to our sister station WLTX.

South Carolina's restaurants have been permitted to welcome dine-in guests since May 11.

Below is a an explanation from recent social media posts of what caused some restaurants to temporarily close their doors. You'll notice multiple restaurants made the decision after an employee at those particular locations tested positive for COVID-19.

Greg Norman Australian Grille in North Myrtle Beach:

---

Oscar’s Food & Spirits in North Myrtle Beach:

---

Island Bar and Grill in Surfside Beach:

---

Flamingo Grill in Myrtle Beach:

---

Molly Darcy's on the Beach in North Myrtle Beach:

---

Rockefeller's Raw Bar in North Myrtle Beach: