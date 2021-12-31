NYE travel headaches loom as flights are canceled

Some are stuck in other countries in quarantine because they have tested positive and can't get on a flight.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With omicron cases surging, airports are trying to keep up with staffing. U.S. airlines have canceled more than 10,000 flights over the holiday period as flight attendants and pilots were out due to the variant.

Some people are stuck in other countries in quarantine because they have tested positive and can't get on a flight.

With delayed flights and cancellations all across the country, passengers on Delta, United, Jetblue, Alaska, and Skywest are feeling the impact.

"First is that the airline is still responsible for getting you to where your ticket was to even if your flight was canceled," Scott Keyes, Founder of Scott's CheapFlights, said.

Keyes said the Charlotte Douglas Airport had been one of the lucky spots this New Years' Eve.

"Fortunately for folks in Charlotte today, relatively unimpacted only 1% of American Airlines flights have been canceled today and only 1% of flights in Charlotte has been canceled, but if you're somewhere else trying to fly back to Charlotte you may not be as lucky," Keyes said.

"Once I show a negative test, I can get out of here," Smit Savani said.

Others not at lucky, as Savani is one of those people whose luck ran out. The Charlotte native is stuck in Bermuda until he tests negative, something many people are facing vacationing outside of the country.

"I had a negative test two or three different times coming from NY," said Savani.

When he and his family arrived to Bermuda Tuesday they had to test again.

"When I got her just draw of the luck it was positive," Savani said.

This has been Savani's view for this family vacation as he's been isolated since getting to the hotel. He hopes when they are scheduled to leave Sunday he can go with his family.

"So once I show a negative test I can get out of here I haven't had any symptoms," Savani said.

With no symptoms, he feels hopefully it will be out of his system by Sunday.

"I still feel fortunate I don't have any symptoms, I think that's the biggest blessing since it ruined a family vacation, but there will don't time for that I'm glad that everyone is safe, and no one else got it," Savani said.

Just like the rest of the country, hoping for a better year in 2022.

