CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the Covid-19 crisis takes a toll on the travel industry in the U.S., travel agents are seeing hope as people try to take advantage of low flight prices in the event that restrictions will be lifted.

"People are still, have the desire and the hope and the, you know, the wanderlust to go and see the world,” said Jen Cron a vacation specialist and owner of Dream Vacations.

Cron said she has seen people start to reach out about booking vacations for the end of summer, fall, and the holidays.

"We can plan travel for then. Companies will happily, you know, book it,” Cron said. “Resorts are hopeful that they're going to be open by then. I do absolutely suggest getting travel protection and travel protection that includes cancel for any reason."

With cancellation policies change almost daily, Cron said it’s important to use a travel adviser when planning a vacation in these uncertain times.

Surfside Beach, North Myrtle Beach, and Horry County reopened public beach access Tuesday, but many coastal Carolina still have short-term rental bans in place for tourists who want to visit.

Cron is advising vacationers not to spend any money they’re not comfortable getting back.

"Know what the cancellation policies are,” she said. “Make sure you have it in writing, and be confident in it before you hand over any money."

The U.S. Department of State is still advising U.S. citizens avoid all international travel to the global impact of Covid-19.

AAA Carolinas Spokesperson Tiffany Wright recommends using a travel agent when booking because an expert in the field can guide travelers through the restrictions and bans in place.

“It’s very important that you’re using that travel agent to make sure that this is something that you want to do going forward cause there’s a lot of limitations, a lot of restrictions,” Wright said.

Wright also encourages vacations to book at a refundable, changeable rate.

"A lot of times when folks do these prepaid options, they lose that,” Wright said. “And you'll find that folks that used a travel agent and they booked a changeable, refundable rate, they came out a lot better on the other side than those that didn't."

According to the CDC website, “CDC does not generally issue advisories or restrictions for travel within the United States. However, cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reported in all states, and some areas are experiencing community spread of the disease. Crowded travel settings, like airports, may increase chances of getting COVID-19, if there are other travelers with coronavirus infection. There are several things you should consider when deciding whether it is safe for you to travel.”

