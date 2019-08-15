ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — Social media reacted quickly Thursday after hearing the news that former NASCAR driver and current commentator Dale Earnhardt, Jr., his wife and daughter were involved in a plane crash in Elizabethton, Tennessee.

"I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon. Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation. We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding," tweeted Kelley Earnhardt, Jr.'s sister.

Her tweet received more than 12,000 like and 3,000 retweets as of 5:30 p.m.

Fans tweeted in disbelief with prayers that the Earnhardt family was okay.

"Friend in TN called to tell me, everybody knows I'm an Earnhardt fan. But my stomach is in knots. Thx for the info Kelley," tweeted Jules M.

"Thank the Lord above everyone is alright. Prayers for the Earnhardt family and the two pilots," tweeted Casey Smith.

"My prayers go out to the Earnhardt family who was involved in a plane crash earlier today, hope the reports are right that everyone is ok," tweeted Connor Kerns.

Richard Childress Racing driver Daniel Hemric retweeted Kelley Earnhardt and added several praise hands emojis.

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Clint Bowyer also retweeted Jr.'s sister, saying, "Thank god our friends are ok."

