'My son’s wedding is tomorrow, I'm gonna miss it' | Some flight cancellations trickle into Thursday from FAA software outage

The CLT Airport CEO told WCNC Charlotte some airline crews weren't able to make it to Charlotte in time for Thursday flights due to Wednesday's cancellations.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Impacts from Wednesday's FAA software outage rippled into Thursday at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

The software failure resulted in 135 canceled flights at Charlotte Douglas Wednesday. The next day, six flights had been canceled as of 9:30 p.m.

"My son’s wedding is tomorrow, I'm gonna miss it, so I’m not gonna -- I just can't make it,” Jennie Phillips told WCNC Charlotte.

Phillips said she was told her flight was canceled due to mechanical issues on the aircraft, forcing her to deplane and leave the airport.

Several other cancellations, according to Charlotte Douglas Aviation Director Haley Gentry, were due to Wednesday's mishap.

“There are periodic cancellations associated with crews not being where they need to be based on yesterday's service," Gentry explained. "But overall, we're moving in the right direction with had a really good operational day.”

Later on Thursday evening, hundreds of flights were delayed due to a storm.

Gentry said it’s a reminder that air travel is completely reliant on outside factors, including the FAA’s technology that it’s working to modernize. She hopes the agency prioritizes updating its software to prevent future issues.

"This is just another example of the criticality of the infrastructure that the FAA has and how it affects our whole entire country,” Gentry said.

She added that CLT can recover from setbacks faster than most airports thanks to being an American Airlines hub and working closely with other airlines.

“In terms of what we do that's different here, I think our leadership style," Gentry said. "I think our collaboration, and I think our teamwork approach to working with our tenants.”

That approach seems to be paying off – a new report by NCDOT’s Division of Aviation shows that CLT contributed $32 billion to the state’s economy in 2021, up from $24.6 billion in 2019.

The report says the airport also supported 151,575 jobs and generated $9.9 billion in personal income.

There may have been plenty of travel headaches recently, but numbers show they’re not stopping people from flying. In fact, CLT is expecting to near its record-breaking number of 50 million passengers that it hit in 2019 when its 2022 report comes out in February.