Spirit Airlines adds daily flight from Charlotte to Boston

Spirit Airlines announced a new batch of affordable flights to Boston Logan International Airport from numerous U.S. cities, including Charlotte.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Spirit Airlines announced it will begin offering daily flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Boston in June.

The daily flights, which will run daily from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Boston, will begin on June 7. Spirit will also begin offering daily flights to Boston from Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Phoenix.

"It's exciting to grow our service in Boston and provide new nonstop options to a variety of popular destinations across the country," John Kirby, Spirit Airlines' vice president of network planning, said.

Spirit started servicing Charlotte travelers in 2019. The budget airline originally offered nonstop flights to Baltimore, Ft. Lauderdale, Orlando and Newark, New Jersey. The company added nonstop routes to New York and Miami in September 2022.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts