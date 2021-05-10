Dollywood's Splash Country & Soaky Mountain Waterpark open this weekend

You can start making a splash on May 15.

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Warmer weather is on the way, and you'll soon be able to enjoy some fun in the sun and two Sevier County outdoor waterparks.

Both Dollywood's Splash Country and the Soaky Mountain Waterpark will open the 2021 season on May 15.

Splash Country

Splash Country, located adjacent to Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, was voted a top 10 outdoor waterpark by USA Today readers.

While the opening weekend is May 15-16, the water park initially won't be open every day, so make sure to check this calendar carefully before planning a trip. The park will open daily, except for Tuesday, starting on May 21. Starting in June, it will be open every day.

Soaky Mountain Waterpark

Soaky Mountain Waterpark is one of the Sevier County's newest attractions. It opened during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is located in Sevierville.