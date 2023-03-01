With spring break around the corner, here's why you should expect a busy travel season

Spring break is just around the corner and airports are gearing up for the rush.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Spring break is just around the corner and it sounds like airports around the country could be packed with travelers. Some airports could see a record number of passengers flying people to destinations.

Airlines for America released a forecast Wednesday showing what they believe could be the busiest spring ever for travel.

Their reports showed that over the next 61 days -- March 1 through April 30 -- 158 million people will travel in that timeframe.

Spring fever has already hit airports across America, and traveler Callie Rudd has witnessed the crowds as airports prepare for the spring rush.

"Security last week at 4 a.m. on a Monday was horrendous and coming home on a Friday was even worse," Rudd explained to WCNC Charlotte.

During this spring, 2.6 million people are expected to travel per day. Airlines for America said more people are flying, finding it accessible to travel with many COVID restrictions gone. Flight activity itself is up 10% year-over-year, which Airlines for America believes will lead to that all-time high.

Airfare is always a sticking point as well. In January of 2023, fares fell more than 10% compared to fares in 2019. Those factors could mean more people in the skies.

Airlines and airports are now getting readjusted to crowds as they were before COVID took hold.