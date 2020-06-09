NC State Highway Patrol focusing on 'Booze It & Lost It' campaign Labor Day weekend

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is stressing the importance of sober driving this Labor Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This Labor Day weekend law enforcement across North Carolina warning is part of the statewide Booze It & Lost it campaign.

This weekend State troopers will be focused on excessive speeding, aggressive driving, driving while distracted, and impaired drivers.

As drivers hit the road this holiday weekend—

"Despite the fact that we're driving less, our roads are just as dangerous as they were this time last year," N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program Director, Mark Ezzell.

People still need to be cautious about getting behind the wheel.

"If you are impaired behind the wheel, we will be there. If you are speeding, we will be there. If you are driving distracted, we will be there," said North Carolina State Highway Patrol, Glenn McNeil.

Already this weekend, 21-year-old Madison Jane Mahajan was charged with driving while impaired after Boone police said she hit and killed two pedestrians in their 50s from Maryland in downtown Boone.

Last year, state highway patrol responded to more than 13,000 collisions (1,351) over Labor Day weekend.

Ninety-four of those occurred due to impairment of either alcohol or drugs.

"Our law enforcement officers will be working overtime to keep our roads safe by keeping impaired drivers off those roads," Ezzell said.

Troopers recommend having a designated driver, using a ride share service, and avoiding driving distracted.

"Please, don't risk it this Labor Day," McNeil said.