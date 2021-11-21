Study ranks South Carolina cities among best for single millennials

Porch.com ranked 150 cities across the U.S. Three South Carolina cities made the list and one even took the top spot.

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A moving and home services website recently named a South Carolina city the best in America for single Millennials.

Porch.com released a list on Nov. 16 of the top cities for the age group that Pew Research Center describes as people born between 1981 and 1996. In the number one spot is a city that tends to find itself at the top of many other lists as well - Charleston, South Carolina.

Researchers for the list made the decision based on a handful of factors pulled from U.S> Census Bureau and Bureau of Economic Analysis data.

Factors included the percentage of millennials that are single, the gender ratio of millennials, millennial share of the population, employment rate among single millennials, median adjusted income for full-time millennials, and food and entertainment rank.

For Charleston and North Charleston, the composite score came out as 100.0. Porch.com reported that the percent of single millennials is about 40.5 percent with a gender ratio of about .8% more women. Millennials have a 23.9% share of the population and single millennials have an employment rate that is 6.3% higher than the average. The city was listed as having a food and entertainment rank of 27.

Charleston's first-place ranking outperformed other well-known metro areas such as Boston, Washington, San Francisco, and Austin which rounded out the top five.

However, Charleston wasn't the only South Carolina city on the full list which includes 150 total. The Myrtle Beach area was ranked 68th, Greenville-Anderson, 94th, and Columbia 97th.