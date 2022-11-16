Low-cost airline to begin service in Charlotte in 2023

Sun Country Airlines, a new "hybrid" low-cost carrier, announced it will offer nonstop flights from Charlotte to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning in April of 2023.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sun Country Airlines, a new Minneapolis-based airline, announced it will offer twice weekly nonstop flights out of Charlotte next year.

Sun Country Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Charlotte Douglas International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul beginning on April 13. Sun Country will offer twice-weekly flights on Mondays and Fridays. Charlotte is one of 15 routes being added to Sun Country's portfolio in 2023.

The airline said part of the reason for coming to Charlotte is because of Sun Country's charter partnership with Charlotte FC. Sun Country will also offer flights to and from Wilmington on Thursdays and Sundays beginning June 1.

If you're looking to take a flight with Sun Country, tickets are already available through Labor Day.

Sun Country is considered a new "hybrid" low-cost air carrier. Passengers are required to pay for all bags and seats, but they are provided outlets, entertainment options and USB chargers on all flights.

