Tennessee: 2020 tourism decline not as bad as nation's rate

TENNESSEE, USA — Tennessee officials said the state saw a lower rate of decline in tourism spending than the country as a whole in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tennessee Department of Tourist Development said the state had $16.8 billion in domestic and international travel spending last year in a report from the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.

That's a 31.6% decline from the previous year, compared with a 42% drop for the nation at large. The numbers coincide with efforts from Republican Gov. Bill Lee's administration to drum up tourism amid the pandemic.