Can it fly? What you can and can't take with you on your flight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer travel season is right around the corner and while figuring out what to pack can be a challenge for some, knowing what you can and cannot bring is essential. You don’t want to get to the airport and learn you’ve got to get rid of certain items in order to fly.
Here’s what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on and checked bags according to the Transportation Security Administration.
Alcoholic beverages
- Carry-on: No more than 3.4 ounces allowed
- Checked: Nothing over 140 proof allowed
Electronic Cigarettes
- Carry-on: Allowed as long as it meets specific safety standards
- Checked: Not allowed
Cordless hair tools
- Carry-on: Allowed with proper safety cover and features
- Checked: Not allowed
Baby formula
- Carry-on: Allowed, it’s best to inform TSA agents before the screening process
- Checked: Allowed
Ammunition
- Carry-on: Not allowed
- Checked: Depends on the airline, so check specific carrier’s regulations
Power banks
- Carry-on: Allowed
- Checked: Not allowed
Golf clubs
- Carry-on: Not allowed
- Checked: Allowed
Breast milk
- Carry-on: Allowed, and it’s best to inform TSA agents before the screening process
- Checked: Allowed
Contact Carolyn Bruck at cbruck@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.
Listen to Locked On here.
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.