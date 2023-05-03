Can it fly? What you can and can't take with you on your flight

Your go-to guide for what TSA allows in carry-on bags and checked luggage.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The summer travel season is right around the corner and while figuring out what to pack can be a challenge for some, knowing what you can and cannot bring is essential. You don’t want to get to the airport and learn you’ve got to get rid of certain items in order to fly.

Here’s what you can and cannot pack in your carry-on and checked bags according to the Transportation Security Administration.

Alcoholic beverages

Carry-on: No more than 3.4 ounces allowed

Checked: Nothing over 140 proof allowed

Electronic Cigarettes

Carry-on: Allowed as long as it meets specific safety standards

Checked: Not allowed

Cordless hair tools

Carry-on: Allowed with proper safety cover and features

Checked: Not allowed

Baby formula

Carry-on: Allowed, it’s best to inform TSA agents before the screening process

Checked: Allowed

Ammunition

Carry-on: Not allowed

Checked: Depends on the airline, so check specific carrier’s regulations

Power banks

Carry-on: Allowed

Checked: Not allowed

Golf clubs

Carry-on: Not allowed

Checked: Allowed

Breast milk

Carry-on: Allowed, and it’s best to inform TSA agents before the screening process

Checked: Allowed

