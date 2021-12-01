TIPS: What to keep in mind when it comes to holiday travel

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the busiest days on the roads and at the airport.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Americans who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season.

More than 109 million people will travel 50 miles or more on the road, by air, or other means between Thursday, Dec. 23, and Jan. 2.

But the big thing everyone wants to know: What does all of this mean for travel plans?

Here are some tips to keep in mind if you're flying or driving over the holiday.

Travel times

First, let's talk about travel times. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be the busiest days on the roads and at the airport.

According to AAA, it's best to travel after 7 p.m. on both days if you can manage it.

Parking at the airport

Parking is going to be no joke all the way from Dec. 22 through Jan. 3. AAA suggests booking a spot on parkclt.com or through the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport app.

You need to reserve a space 12 hours in advance.

The parking booking isn't the only notable feature of the Charlotte airport app, though. It can also be used to see how busy TSA lines are at each checkpoint.

COVID-19 safety measures

For anyone traveling outside the country, regardless of your vaccination status, you will need to show a negative COVID-19 test no more than one day before you fly back.

It's a good idea to check on test availability in your vacation spot now instead of banking on being able to find something the day before you return home.

Book early

The final tip is a simple one: book early when possible.

Whether it's a hotel, rental car, airline ticket, you name it -- everything is going to be more expensive. If you think you might need something while you're away, consider reserving it now with insurance to cancel later.

Help is there if you need it

And one more thing -- just this year, the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport partnered with the Hidden Disabilities organization to allow some passengers the ability to ask discretely for support.