CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The unofficial start of summer opened Friday with the busiest day for travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport flying off to be with friends and family for the long Memorial Day holiday weekend.

At one point the security checkpoint line at one terminal stretched all the way back to the next terminal.

While many might choose to stay home and avoid the crowds, George Van Allen and his family had a good reason to brave the crowds.

“We are going to see our grandchild,” said Van Allen, whose wife added this was going to be the first chance they have had to see the baby.

For those who will be driving, gas prices are actually better than a year ago.

The AAA says the national average for a gallon is $2.85. That’s down from last year when it was $2.97.

At Charlotte Douglas, the new upper-level departure lanes are now open.

Along with extra lanes help keep traffic moving, there is an expanded area for drivers dropping off passengers.

Mattias Ragan, who was waiting to board a flight, said he had no trouble getting to the airport.

“Everything has been relatively fast moving,” he said.

Another passenger, Charity Swank, agreed.

“So far it's pretty good," she said. "But I can see it's getting busy.”

The airport suggests passengers arrive two hours early for a domestic flight, three hours for overseas.

