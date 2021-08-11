Trip insurance might have put more than $600 back in their pocket. Do you buy it?

Reading your rental agreement is very important. Specifically, read what's not covered -- that's where you will likely be stuck.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This is a very important story to share about a family’s year-long struggle to get a refund for a beach vacation that was impacted by a hurricane. There is a very good lesson in the details here, one you might want to take note of before you plan a get-away in the next few months.

Hurricane Isaias ripped up the Carolina coast causing immense damage in fall 2020.

“I couldn’t believe this, I didn’t think it was supposed to be all that bad,” a man on the beach said after the storm.

One of the hardest-hit areas was Oak Island North Carolina, a beloved vacation spot for people along the east coast. Amy Bonacum booked a rental for that week, bad timing you might say.

“Probably about a week and a half before we went. We were notified of a mandatory evacuation order, so we couldn’t really go, and yes, it was all storm-related” Bonacum said.

Bonacum and her husband are seasoned travelers, they go everywhere and have a worldwide photo resume of places they have visited. So, Oak Island, shouldn’t have been a big deal, until it came time to ask for a refund for their rental week. Given a major storm caused so much damage and they couldn’t go.

Here’s the problem, a mandatory evacuation order was in effect for the first part of that week. When it was lifted mid-week, the damage from the storm caused the local government there to freeze short-term rentals and arrivals.

Bonacum was protected for that late week freeze, but the mandatory evacuation order early on? That was clearly stated in the contract as an exclusion. Karen Brake manages Margaret Rudd Property Management where the Bonacums were booked.

"Had they had travel insurance they could have issued a claim and would have been refunded those costs,” Brake said.

Trip insurance, had the Bonacums accepted it, would have put that money back in their pocket.

By the numbers, the insurance would have cost $103 giving Bonacum back her $737. Today, Bonacum would be $634 ahead. A good lesson when booking every time, but especially in and around the peak of, hurricane season. Still though, some like Bonacum see the trip insurance as an unnecessary expense.

“We have done 49 countries and never had trip insurance; we have always been fine,” Bonacum said.

It’s a chance a lot of people take. Every single contract has some sort of exclusion built-in and you won’t know about it until it’s too late.

If you sign that contract, you are obligated for the money, even if you don’t go. WCNC’s Bill McGinty always advises reading what’s not covered because that’s where you’re going get stuck.

Contact Bill McGinty at bmcginty@wcnc.com and follow him on Facebook.



Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts