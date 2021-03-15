TSA reports screening highest number of passengers in a single day since March 2020

According to the TSA, 2020 air travel was down over 60% from the previous year, but there are new signs of life.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After a challenging year for airlines, the TSA has just screened 1,357,111 passengers -- the highest number of passengers they’ve had in a single day since last March. Travelers say they're noticing more people out.

“I’m excited, I can't wait,” traveler Garrick Lane said.

It's been a while since Lane has been on a plane.

“I have not traveled at all in over a year,” Lane said.

He's not alone. According to the TSA, 2020 air travel was down over 60% from the previous year, but there are new signs of life.



“I think because vaccinations are happening it’s a bit more safer,” Denasia Pegees said.

Pegees said she has traveled a few times during the pandemic and has noticed the volume has picked up.

"It has, to me I feel it’s been really busy,” Pegees said.

It’s much-needed good news for airlines.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said in an Instagram post the company just avoided furloughing thousands of employees after the passing of the COVID-19 relief bill.

"We can happily say all our US-based team members now have job protection through September 30, 2021," Parker said. "There aren’t going to be any furloughs in April, and with vaccinations on the rise, hopefully never again.”

Lane said he’s happy to see things moving back to normal.

“I think it’s great, we've got to live our lives, man," Lane said.