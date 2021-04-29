Vacation destinations with extra elbow room

Some of the top travel destinations are places that offer wide open spaces, places like Montana and Yellowstone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Travel is beginning to get busy as many people are ready to go somewhere fun, relaxing, or maybe exciting. So where is everyone going? Some might stay close to home, others want to get back out there and see something new.

Well, the keyword is 'elbow room' this summer. Near or far, destinations that offer wide-open spaces and fewer crowds are becoming more popular. It makes sense when you think about it; coming out of a pandemic, some of the top destinations are places that offer spectacular scenery and a little elbow room when you get there.

“It’s been sort of those western states and national park destinations, people just want some wide-open spaces,” said Scott Keys of Scott’s Cheap Flights.

On the list: places like Montana and the stunning scenery of Glacier National Park. If you want elbow room, that’s one of the top places to go. Yellowstone National Park popped on the travel survey as well, so did the state of Maine. Getaway vacations have taken on a whole new meaning, as getaway now means get away from people too if you can.

“Those sort of beach and warm destinations are still very popular as we come out of the pandemic” added Keys.

So, don’t rule out the old standbys of Florida and the Carolina beaches.

Getting to some of those destinations obviously requires flying, so there will be crowds in airplanes and airports. But if you want to avoid flying and take advantage of the elbow room that the mountains offer, look in the southwest corner of North Carolina and the upstate of South Carolina.