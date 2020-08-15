"Van life" trend popularized as a quarantine-friendly travel option

“It seems like a win-win because not only do you save the money, you're able to go wherever you want to."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues its hold on the United States, many are searching for a safer way to travel. That's leading to an increase in road trips and the explosion of a new trend known as "van life."

Six months into the pandemic, it's no question people are getting a little stir crazy. But trends show many are still uncertain about flying. Air travel is still down 75% from this time last year.

Enter: van life, a newly popularized trend where people are converting vans and buses into tiny homes.

It's a quarantine-friendly way to travel.

Charlotte couple Lexie Keen and Mark Jenkins are building their own home sweet mobile home.

“I honestly just came across it on the internet because it's blowing up right now," Keen said. "I fell in love with the idea."

Keen and Jenkins have been vlogging their experience on Youtube.

“It seems like a win-win because not only do you save the money, you're able to go wherever you want to," Jenkins said.

The duo said they hope their channel "Change Of Pace" offers a realistic glimpse into the process, which they say has been both rewarding and a whole lot of work.

“We haven't built anything in our lives," Jenkins laughed.

"I didn't even know how to use a drill — I've learned so much," Keen added. "So it's been a great experience, honestly, for so many different reasons.”

For those who don't have the drive for DIY, an RV may be more your speed. RV sales are up 170% from 2019 at some dealers, according to the RV Industry Association. And new startup Kibbo is renting already-converted vans.