York County Passport Office tries to speed up passport process

York County creates an online portal to shorten the time people spend in line to apply.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — York County released a video Wednesday afternoon sharing new changes to its passport process. People can now schedule their passport appointments online.

York County is changing its scheduling process in an attempt to relieve some of the stress off of its customers.

Passport offices nationwide are struggling to keep up with the increasing number of applications coming across the nation. As a result, many people are waiting a long time to get their passports.

Previously, people visiting the York County Passport Office could be stuck in line for up to six hours because the county only accepted walk-ins. The time spent waiting in line can now be used elsewhere.

The county's customers can scan a QR code to get a line number and estimated wait time with the new system. When it's their turn in line, they will receive a notification.

People can access York County's schedule portal for passports through the county's website. They can also schedule appointments using the QR codes posted on the county's social media pages.

Although York County expects the new adjustments to speed up their process in accepting applications, officials said there is still a nationwide backlog. It could take up to 13 weeks for you to get a passport.

WCNC CHARLOTTE PODCASTS



Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts