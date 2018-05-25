CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The first named storm of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season has formed, the National Hurricane Center said.

Subtropical Storm Alberto developed Friday morning and is located about 55 miles south of Cozumel, Mexico. It has winds of 40 mph and is moving to the north-northeast at 6 mph.

"Alberto could bring tropical storm conditions and storm surge to portions of the central and eastern Gulf Coast later this weekend and early next week," the hurricane center said. Alberto is forecast to approach the north-central Gulf Coast on Monday.

"We cannot rule out the possibility of this system becoming a hurricane before it makes landfall sometime on Monday or Monday evening," according to AccuWeather meteorologist Dan Kottlowski.

The slow-moving storm will also dump heavy rain across much of the southeastern United States through Memorial Day weekend. Heavy rain will likely begin to affect the central Gulf Coast region and the southeastern United States later this weekend and continue into early next week.

The overall track of Alberto will be important to the amount of rain that can be expected across the Carolinas. Because of its slow movement, there will be a continuous flow of moisture into the region.

At this point, the Charlotte area could get two to four inches of rain, with some locations getting as much as five inches. Soil is saturated over much of the area; local rivers and creeks are currently normal to well above normal. As rainfall accumulates next week, the ability of rivers to handle increased runoff could result in flash flooding.

As far as Friday goes, it will be warm and very muggy with the chance of scattered showers and a few storms. Highs in the afternoon will be in the low to mid-80s, and there's a 40-50 percent chance of rain.

On Friday evening and overnight into Saturday, there will be mostly cloudy conditions with a chance of showers and a storm. Lows will be in the upper 60s.

© 2018 WCNC