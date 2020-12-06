7 water rescues confirmed in Albemarle due to severe flooding

Officials report that 24 roads within the city limits of Albemarle are currently closed due to flooding.

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Seven water rescues happened late Thursday night in Albemarle as a result of severe flooding in the area.

According to Stanly County officials, the first water rescue call came in at around 9 p.m. Thursday.

Officials report that 24 roads within the city limits of Albemarle are currently closed due to flooding.

Albemarle Fire Department, West Stanly Fire, and Stanly Co Rescue were all involved in the water rescues.

As of Thursday evening, there is no word on injuries.

Stanly Co. officials are telling people traveling to avoid Highway 52 in the area overnight.