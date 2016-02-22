Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday

Expect partly cloudy skies for the next couple of days and temperatures will be slowly warming-up through the period. High temperatures will be in the 70s Tuesday, but returning into the 80s for Wednesday and Thursday.

Big Warm-up

By Friday and for the upcoming weekend, temperatures will be close to 90 degrees for the first time this year. Skies will generally be partly cloudy, but as the humidity starts to build, isolated thunderstorms will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday.

