A solar flare could make the Aurora visible in the Carolinas Thursday

It's not a sure thing but a dark location with a view of the northern horizon is what you need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's not something we get to see often but it has happened before. The Northern Lights may be visible in the South around the Carolinas. The last time we had a good chance that I can remember was back in 2010. There were several opportunities back in 2003 and 2004, but those were the day before Social Media so we tend to forget.

The Cause:

On Monday a Coronal Mass Ejection(CME) came from the sun. This is what is called a solar flare it was strong enough that it will interact with the Earth's magnetic field and ionosphere to help create auroras. These northern lights which are normally only visible in Canada and occasionally northern states might be visible here.

#Aurora forecast for tomorrow shows a possible kP 7 index which could mean Auroras visible down into Virginia & parts of North Carolina. I would caution you these forecasts are subject to huge changes & we won't know until tomorrow if visibility is possible. Stay tuned! #spacewx pic.twitter.com/cWY8Ut4sN6 — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) December 9, 2020

When?:

The updated forecasts show the chances Thursday night after dark. There is a small chance we could see some tonight but this appears only likely to our north and into the Great Lake. These forecasts are always in flux as we don't know for sure if they will truly be visible until about 60 mins ahead of time.

The key to seeing them if they do make it this far south is to find a very dark spot. You'll need a clear view of the northern horizon and you need to let your eyes adjust. Don't look at your phone and maybe use a long exposure on your camera to try and catch them.

While there are no guarantees we will see them it is worth a try and stay tuned for updates on their appearance.