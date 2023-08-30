CMS cancels after-school activities due to Idalia

Heavy rain and the potential for flooding from Idalia forced Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools to cancel all after-school activities Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Expected heavy rain and the potential for flooding from Hurricane Idalia forced Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials to cancel all after-school activities on Wednesday.

All clubs and extracurricular activities, including sports, have been canceled Wednesday. CMS said its Afterschool Enrichment Programs (ASEP) will operate under normal hours through 6 p.m. Wednesday. All other on-campus activities, such as community uses, are suspended for the remainder of the day.

CMS said it will send crews to all school sites after the storm to assess any damage and clear debris as needed. It's unclear if games will be rescheduled.

The Charlotte metro isn't expected to see significant impacts from Idalia, but Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich says there is the potential for downed trees due to gusty winds and localized flooding. Charlotte won't see a ton of rain, but after days of persistent, heavy rain, it won't take much to cause flooding in low-lying areas, according to Panovich.

Multiple South Carolina districts announced remote learning days Thursday due to the storm's forecast, including Lancaster County. Areas south and east of Charlotte are expecting heavy rain, gusty winds and a higher risk of flash flooding. There's also a chance of isolated tornadoes as Idalia moves toward the Atlantic Ocean late Wednesday into Thursday.

Idalia made landfall Wednesday morning as a powerful Category 3 hurricane on Florida's Big Bend, near the city of Perry. The storm briefly strengthened to Category 4 status before landfall as it battered Florida's Gulf coast with high winds, heavy rain and storm surge. Official estimated 125 mph winds when Idalia came ashore.

