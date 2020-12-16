NC Gov. Cooper signs disaster declaration deadly North Carolina flooding

Homeowners and small businesses still recovering from Eta's devastating flooding are eligible for low-interest federal loans to rebuild and replace property.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration for Alexander County and the surrounding areas of western North Carolina after heavy rains caused deadly floods and catastrophic damage in November, the governor's office announced Tuesday.

“The tragic consequences of this storm left loved ones grieving, families without homes, and damaged communities,” said Cooper. “While this declaration can’t bring back those lives, it is a way to help those communities begin to recover and move forward.”

In total, 12 people died, including five at the Hiddenite Family Campground in Alexander County. Dozens of people were rescued from the campground as floodwaters rose as high as rooftops. Multiple roads were washed out and thousands of people were without power due to the storm.

Residents in Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and Wilkes counties are also eligible for disaster relief.

As the atmospheric remnants of what-was-once Hurricane Eta passed offshore of the Carolinas, tropical moisture was pushed inland over the region. An advancing cold front from the west met that moisture causing it to fall in excessive rates.

The U.S. Small Business Administration granted Cooper's request, making low-interest loans up to $200,000 available to homeowners and $2 million for businesses recovering from the storm. Homeowners and renters are also eligible for loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property.

“The SBA is strongly committed to providing the people of North Carolina with the most effective and customer-focused response possible to assist businesses of all sizes, homeowners and renters with federal disaster loans,” said SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza. “Getting businesses and communities up and running after a disaster is our highest priority at SBA.”

For those who do not qualify for SBA loans, or have unmet needs after SBA assistance, state funded individual assistance grants are available. Applications for state assistance will be taken via telephone at 919-825-2378 beginning Wednesday, Dec. 16. Residents should apply for both forms of assistance.