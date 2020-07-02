CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will be closed for all students and staff on Friday.

The school district said changing conditions overnight, including power outages at a dozen schools, impacts of continued strong winds and road conditions across the county, have created unsafe driving for school buses and students getting to schools.

All CMS practices and games, as well as school events and after-school activities, are cancelled.

CMS staff has been in contact with local authorities throughout the morning to assess conditions in Mecklenburg County.

The make-up day will be Monday, Feb. 17, the school district announced.

The storm

Residents in Charlotte and across the Carolinas are continuing to clean-up after damaging storms Thursday.

With the wind and rain gone, the attention turns now to clean-up and the continued flood risk.

The entire region saw at least two inches of rain. Some areas, especially in the higher elevations, saw upwards of 5 inches of rain.

Some areas in the foothills reported wind gusts up to 58 mph, with some roads underwater in Burke and Catawba Counties.

Rain fell every at times, challenging trees to try and hold their own in saturated soil.

Numerous trees fell across the region. Hours later, Duke Energy is still working to clear downed trees and limbs from power lines.

Some Duke Energy customers have been warned to not expect power back until at least Friday.

