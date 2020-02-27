CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The trees are blooming early all across the Charlotte area, causing more people to sniffle and sneeze. But why are they blooming so early?

Well, let’s start with temperatures. February is running six degrees above average. The highest high temperature this month was 77 degrees back on February 3.

But it’s not just February -- January and December both experienced above-average temperatures.

So, the mild winter is causing trees to bloom early.

WCNC Charlotte Meteorologist Iisha Scott spoke with Dr. Ekta Shah with Atrium Health about what you could do to get a handle on your symptoms.

Start your allergy medication early, since the season has started early. It will take a couple of weeks to kick in. Keep your windows closed, both at home and in the car. Take a shower or bath before bed so that you can wash the pollen off.

