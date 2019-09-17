HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — The Amazing Maize Maze at Historic Rural Hill may not be so amazing this fall.

Normally, the field is full with incredible shapes designed in the corn. But due to the dry weather, the corn did not grow.

So, for the first time since it opened, the corn maze will not be in operation this year.

"Y'all in Charlotte have had some rain, and since August 22nd, which is over four weeks ago, we've had less than an inch up here in Huntersville."

The land would usually be packed with corn as tall as a person this time of year. But now, it's dry dirt and the remains of a crop that sweltered in the hot sun.

"We thought we could open late, and then we thought we could open later, and then this last week or so it started to wither, and it's just, it's not gonna grow anymore."

The family-friendly event is Rural Hill's biggest fundraiser — typically bringing in $100,000 to $300,000.

But the lack of rain and lack of corn is forcing leaders to decide not to open this year for the first time.

"There are people that came out here as kids that are, you know, were planning on bringing their own kids out here, and that's really the heartbreaking part about this for us."

Rural Hill has to put the corn field aside to focus on other events

“You just cannot do a corn maze when you go weeks without rain.”

They hoping the weather is wetter next year.

Rural Hill leaders told NBC Charlotte the county will be donating the funds for a well to make sure the corn has plenty of water in the future.

